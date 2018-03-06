JU Convocation: Bhaderwah girl bags gold medal in Political Science

MOHD MAJID MALIKJammu, Mar 05:
A girl from Bhaderwah tehsil has bagged Gold Medal for her performance in Political Science batch 2015 and was awarded during the recent Convocation of Jammu University.
Farhat Shamim Khan daughter of Riaz Ahmed Khan of Gatha Bhaderwah brought laurels to Bhaderwah town by topping the list of Plus two lecturers in Political Science in the whole state, the results of which were declared by Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC).
Perhaps this is for the first time in the history of Chenab valley that any candidate Bhaderwah has topped the JKPSC list of Plus two lecturers (School Education) in open merit. Farhat Shamim has got 1st position in Political science in 2015 from Jammu University and secured 71% marks. She had also got 1st position in 12th class by securing 92% in arts stream and was awarded with Gold medal by State Government. Farhat has qualified NET in Political Science. For Farhat, it has been a reward for years of intense study. Taking to Rising Kashmir she said, “My parents were supportive of my dream and allowed me to leave my native town, Bhaderwah. I am really happy and excited. I feel proud to be a girl of a middle class family who made history in the Political science subject and topped the JKPSC selection list and also brought a gold medal.” She said her success mantra was that she dedicated time to the subject.
