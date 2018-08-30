JU collaborates with JKEDI to hold one-day entrepreneurial simulation workshop

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Business School, University of Jammu in collaboration with JKEDI, Jammu on Wdnesday organized Workshop-cum-Simulation session on “Entrepreneurial Intentions and Initiation” for the students of MBA-III semester.
According to a JU spokesman , the day-long workshop was aimed at motivating young talents to pursue entrepreneurship as their career = choices and address the underlying concern amongst the nascent entrepreneurs with regard to business initiation, skill development, DPR formulation and funding under the present entrepreneurial scenario.
The resource persons for the workshop were Dr. Vinod Sharma and Veer Pratap Singh officials from JK Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Jammu and Rishav Raina, a successful entrepreneur and ownerof manufacturing unit of readymade garments Style M/s RR garments.
Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Sharma initiated the workshop highlighting the importance of national entrepreneurial policies for building sustainable business models that are sector and region specific. Sharma also discussed the need for institutional support of Entrepreneurship Development Institutions in building broad range of skills amongst the professionals.
The students also underwent simulation exercises under the guidance of Veer Pratap Singh, wherein the experiential activities were performed by students for understanding the relevance of integration among different people working in the same business process chain and optimal utilization of limited resources for structured decision making and better human integration at business setups.
Rishav Raina, narrated his entrepreneurial journey and role of JKEDI as a regional Entrepreneurial mentor for creation of new businesses and establishment.
The concluding remarks were given by Prof.Alka Sharma, Director, The Business School, University of Jammu and workshop was coordinated by Dr. Aubid Hussain Parrey, Assistant Professor, The Business School.