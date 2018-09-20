JU awarded ‘Best Wi-Fi Security Solution’ award

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Centre for Information Technology, University of Jammu has been awarded with Best Wi-Fi Security Solution Award at "My India Wi-Fi India Summit & Awards 2018" held at the Imperial Hotel, New Delhi and organized by “DigiAnalysys” , a premier Online News Portal Covering Digital Transformation of service providers (Gov. and Enterprise) throughout the Globe.
According to a JU spokesman, these awards are designed exclusively to reward and felicitate innovation and exemplary work done by various Companies/Organizations/Institutions in the field of Wi-Fi thereby contributing to the overall growth of India in the field of ICT (Digital India).
The award was presented to the Centre for IT, JU for its exemplary services in the northern Region. Presently the Centre for IT of the University is being Headed by its Director, Prof. Vibhakar Mansotra who Deputed Sh. Amit Mahajan, System Analyst, working in the Centre For IT for his active participation in the Summit and receiving the Award on behalf of the University of Jammu, the spokesman added.
Professor, Manoj Dhar , Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu complemented Prof. Mansotra and the entire team of the Centre for IT for this Unique achievement.
It is pertinent to mention here that the University of Jammu has recently upgraded the UTM and security solution of the Wi-Fi Network authentication by using 2 facto authentications in which the users need to put user’s ID and password with dynamic OTP which changes after 60 sec for authentication to the wireless network.
Such technology is latest in the industry and considered one of the most secured technologies being used by most critical infrastructural providers, he added.
There were 23 categories of awards and the Centre for IT of the University of Jammu participated and received the award in the category of “Best Wi-Fi Security Solution”. The award ceremony was graced by a number of eminent industry luminaries and leaders in the field including Mr. Sanjay Singh, CMD, BSNL; Mr. A. Seshagiri Rao, CMD, TCIL; Mr. VipinTyagi, ED, C-DOT; Mr. TV Ramachandran, President, BIF; Mr. Rajan S Mathews, DG, COAI; Mr. Anuj Jain, President, Reliance Jio. Other prominent awardees in other categories in the Summit include BSNL , MTNL, CDOT, UTstarcom, Railtel , Z-Com and L&T and Devi Ahilya University Indore, the spokesman added.