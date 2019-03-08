JTFRP: Rs 1000 crore to be awarded by July this year

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CS reviews implementation

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Thursday chaired the 4th meeting of the Project Steering Committee (PSC) here to review the implementation of the World Bank funded USD 250 Million Jhelum & Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP).

As per an official, administrative Secretaries of, Finance, Housing & Urban Development, I&C, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, PW(R&B)/DMRR&R, CEO, JTFRP and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

CEO, JTFRP gave a detailed presentation on the component wise physical and financial progress achieved in the implementation of the project. He said works amounting to Rs 340 Crore have been awarded and works amounting to Rs 256 Crore are at tendering stage.

The Project Steering Committee emphasized on giving further impetus to the implementation of the project and for achieving the desired outcomes especially following the integration of JTFRP with J&K ERA in October, 2018.

The Committee ratified the proposal for extension of closing date of Project from June, 2020 to December, 2021, submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs, and World Bank.

To expedite important works under component 2 and 3 of JTFRP viz construction of roads and bridges and construction of Urban flood management infrastructure, the Steering Committee approved the proposal for transfer of works amounting to Rs 580 Crore to J&K ERA for execution.

The Committee also approved establishment of Kashmir Haat-II at Solina instead of Pampore and comprehensive restoration and conservation plan of Rajbagh Silk factory, the official added.