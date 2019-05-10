Jt Dir DSEJ reviews working of ZEO offices

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Director, School Education Department on Thursday chaired a meeting of officers of Education Department of District Jammu for reviewing the activities of the Department.

As per an official, Dy. Chief Education Officer Jammu, Dy. Planning Officer Jammu, Executive Engineer Construction Division-IV & Zonal Education Officers of all the zones of Jammu district were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, status of a construction works, supply of text books & furniture, Assured minimum facilities, status of ARMS under MDM scheme and working of private schools was reviewed.

The Zonal Education Officers were directed to regularly update the online data under MDM & provide proposals to Chief Education Officer Jammu regarding a construction works wherever required. Chief Education Jammu was directed to consolidate the proposals for onwards submission to the concern quarters, the official added.