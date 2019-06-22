Jt Dir Agri visits Harwan to assess crop condition

June 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Director Agriculture (Extension) Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammed Iqbal today made an extensive visit to Zone Harwan to assess the crop condition and working of field functionaries.

During his visit, the Joint Director urged upon the field functionaries to educate the farmers about good Agronomic practices, Weed Management and application of fertilizers precisely as per the Soil Health Cards.

He made a field visit of Paddy and Vegetable crops of Harwan Zone and also inspected various trails of Paddy and Chillies crop. He made interaction with the farmers of the area and was apprised about the crop condition which was found satisfactory.

He was accompanied by Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer Srinagar and Subject Matter Specialist Srinagar during the visit.