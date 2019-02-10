JT avalanche: Death toll rises to 8

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 9:
The body of a policeman, who was missing after an avalanche hit a police post near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district two days ago, was recovered on Saturday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight, police said.
“The body of missing policeman Parvez Ahmad was retrieved by a search and rescue team today morning,” a police official said.
An avalanche hit a police post in the north portal of Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district on Thursday evening.
At least 11 persons including nine policemen and two prisoners were trapped in the snow. Bodies of five policemen and two prisoners were retrieved by the rescue team yesterday.
Three policemen were also rescued alive by the rescue teams.
Heavy snowfall across Kashmir on Wednesday and Thursday triggered avalanches and snowslides at many places in the hilly areas of the valley.