JRL writes to UN to form Inquiry Commission to probe HR abuses in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 10:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Monday urged the United Nations SecretaryGeneral to establish a commission of inquiryto conduct a comprehensive and independent international investigation into human rights violations in Kashmir.
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the International Human Rights Day, JRL said a commission should be established to end the cycle of violence and ensure accountabilityas the conflict has consumed many lives in Jammu and Kashmir.
It urged Guterres to initiate majors for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, which is on UN Agenda since 1948 and is the main cause of all human rights violations in the region.
Acknowledging the UN report on human rights situation in Kashmir, JRL called for urgent need to address the past and ongoing human rights violations and abuses in Kashmir and deliver justice for all people in the State, who for seven decades have suffered a conflict that has claimed or ruined numerous lives.
“To focus international attention on the continued and worsening human rights situation, people of Kashmir decided to peacefully observe December 3 to 9 as Human Rights Week. But the repressive and authoritarian state even disallowed that by use of force and even arrested and lodged in jails those participating in candlelight protests. Massive crackdown was launched on leadership as well as traders, transporter and even businessmen who decided to take out peaceful rallies against the gross human rights situation in Kashmir,” reads the letter.
It further states that people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen and continues to see worst ever human rights violations as “state repression” goes from bad to worse with increase in killings, especially of youth.
“South Kashmir has particularly been ravaged by the forces as almost daily cordon and search operations conducted by them lead to deaths and destruction. As your report mentions one of the most dangerous weapons used against protesters in 2016 – and which is still being employed by security forces – was the pellet-firing shotgun. These fire pellets since then have affected 16,000 people in Kashmir and blinded hundreds permanently, the youngest being 18 month old baby Hiba who has lost her vision in one eye. Hundreds have suffered serious damage in liver and intestinal region due to pellets. 14 percent of pellet gun victims in Kashmir are below 15,” it states.
The leaders further inform the UN chief that the conflict has consumed hundreds of thousand lives in J&K.
“This year alone 150 civilians, 241 armed youth and 120 forces personnel have lost their lives due to the Kashmir conflict. On December 9, 2018, two teenagers Mudasir Ahmad Parrey and Saqib Bilal Sheikh—aged 14 and 17 respectively from Hajin area of Bandipora district, were killed, 7 houses blown up by using mortar shells or improvised explosive device (IED),” they wrote in the letter.
JRL further quoting the UN report said that in nearly 28 years, AFSPA has been in force in Jammu and Kashmir and there has not been a single prosecution of armed forces personnel granted by the Government of India (GoI).
“This has emboldened troops to indulge in all sorts of brutality including Killing, maiming, custodial disappearance, extrajudicial executions, outraging the modesty of women, destruction of property and many other crimes. As a result of which hundreds of thousands of people have suffered here in the past 70 years and especially in the last 30 years,” the three leaders said.
“Sir, the conflict on Kashmir is not a frozen one but continues to consume human lives unabatedly since its beginning in 1947 and has become the cause of horrendous human rights violations against the population of the area,” they said and urged the UN secretary general to urgently establish as proposed by the OHCHR a UN Commission of Inquiry to conduct comprehensive and independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir,to end the cycles of violence and ensure accountability for past and current violations and abuses, and provide redress for victims” and to press upon New Delhi to stop the gross human rights violation forthwith.
“We also urge you to initiate measures for the resolution of the dispute on Kashmir, which is on UN agenda since 1948 and is the main cause of all human rights violations in the State,” they added.