JRL writes to UN Secy Gen on Kashmir

Seeks his intervention in resolution of K-issue
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Monday has written to United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres ahead of his visit to India and sought his “attention” in the resolution of “Kashmir issue”.
The JRL’s letter on UN Secretary reads, “As you embark on your trip to India, we in the State of Jammu and Kashmir take this opportunity to draw your attention towards the urgency of the need to resolve the dispute over it."
“We will like to urge you to advocate that New Delhi engage with us in Kashmir and with Pakistan, with whom India’s relations are also deteriorating by the day. We have a right to self-determination. Delhi would like us to abdicate that responsibility before they talk. To cede to that demand would be to concede before talks, rendering talks unnecessary,” reads the letter.
The JRL said India’s refusal to talk was doing “unimaginable harm” not only to Kashmir, but to entire South Asian region at a time during which interconnectedness culturally, economically and politically is the driving force in international relations.
The letter also sought to draw the attention of Guterres to human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir. “The lack of sustained attention by the international community to this aspect of the disputed conflict and not calling India to account on this score, has only succeeded in emboldening its armed forces”..,” the letter “We will like to assert that it is primarily a question of the rights of the peoples of the State of J&K, and that resolution must be sought within the parameters of that definition as well,” the letter further reads.
The letter from the JRL has come three days after Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) had invited the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Kashmir during his three days India visit.
The UN secretary-general would be on a three-day visit to India.