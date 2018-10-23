JRL writes to UN chief,diplomats on HR situation in Kashmir

Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 22:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has written petitions to United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres and representatives of permanent members of world body and sought their attention towards “recent spree of killings and blatant abuse of human rights” in Kashmir.
Mirwaiz told Rising Kashmir that human rights violations in Kashmir have reached to pinnacle and there is an urgent need of intervention from world leaders to take cognizance of the situation here.
“The (JRL) has been doing everything to find peaceful and dignified solution of Kashmir dispute. However, the situation has now reached to the point, where international forums must intervene,” he said.
“We have written anSoS appeal to world community this time. We have reminded the international community about their obligation towards resolving the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan,” the Hurriyat (M) chairman said.
He said JRL has sent a petition to United Nations Secretary General to highlight “Indian aggression against unarmed civilians in Kashmir.”
“We urgently need to draw your attention towards the recent spree of killing and blatant abuse of human rights in Kashmir, in which Indian forces yet again resorted to the barbaric practice of death and destruction. A ruthless military operation called CASO (cordon and search operation) has been undertaken by the Indian state under whose garb civilian areas are cordoned and searched for armed freedom fighters and in the process civilians killed beaten and harassed and homes blown up,” reads the petition.
The copy of the petition has also been sent to permanent members of United Nations Security Council and OIC through their envoys in New Delhi.
“We have also written to High Commissioner for United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR),” Mirwaiz said.
He said in coming days, the JRL would also write to leadership of Pakistan.
Mirwaiz welcomed the concern expressed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Kashmir situation.
“Pakistan needs to do more in finding permanent peace in the region,” he said.