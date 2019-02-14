JRL withdraws today’s strike call

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 13:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Wednesday said the protest strike call against hearing of 35 A case in Supreme Court on February 14 has been withdrawn after the lawyers conveyed to the leadership that the case is not listed for hearing on Thursday.
The leaders in a joint statement said Kashmir Bar Association team led by senior lawyers Mian Qayoom, Zafar Shah, Zaffar Qureshi, Mohammad Ashraf and others, who are in New Delhi to defend the case at the Supreme Court on behalf of the people are in touch with the leadership.
“Senior lawyers will be present at the Supreme Court for the whole day tomorrow as well and will closely monitor the case and update the leadership about it,” they said.
The leaders reiterated that people of J&K would forcefully resist every challenge by New Delhi to change the demography of the State.
They warned that if anything adverse to interests of people of J&K and its disputed status is announced through the courts, “a mass peoples agitation will be started instantly across the state and responsibility of the consequences will like entirely on those, who force us to react.”