March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL welcomes EU’s letter to GoI on HR violation in Kashmir

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Thursday welcomed European (EU) parliament member’s letter to Government of India (GoI) expressing grave concern over continuing “human rights (HR) violations” in Kashmir and asking for repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) as well as ban on pellet guns.
In a statement, JRL said the “human rights violations” continue unabated as youth and activists are arrested on a daily basis and booked under PSA and send to jails outside Kashmir.
Fifty members of the EU Parliament have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an end to use of pellet guns for crowd control and the repeal of laws like AFSPA and PSA in Jammu and Kashmir.
JRL said the prevailing situation of intimidation and instilling fear of reprisals by the authorities should be recognised by global community and human rights organisations and they should raise their voice against it.
“The EU parliament member’s letter to GoI expressing grave concern over continuing HR violations in Kashmir and asking for repeal of AFSPA and PSA as well as ban on pellet guns and taking cognisance of the UNHRC report on Kashmir is a welcome move,” JRL said.
JRL said as Delhi unleashes more repressive measures in Kashmir the situation would only deteriorate further.
“The illegal crackdown on resistance and religious leaders and activists continues. As CASO continues in south to north Kashmir and central Kashmir, yesterday at Kulgam during firing on protesting youth Faizan Ahmed and Suhail Nazir Bhat sustained severe bullet injuries. Shopkeepers were beaten by the forces in Bijbehara,” JRL said.
JRL reiterated the Kashmir issue is a well acknowledged fact at the global level and employing repressive tactics to divert the basic reality of the issue has failed in the past and will fail at present as well.
JRL said the resolution of the issue through dialogue among the stakeholders namely India Pakistan and people of Kashmir is the only way to ensuring peace in Kashmir and in the region.
Paying tributes JRL said that the killing of armed youth in various encounters across Kashmir is painful and leadership would want that no Kashmiri youth is pushed by repression to take to arms and lose his life.
JRL said GoI should shun its policy of revenge and resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

 

 

