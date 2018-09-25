JRL warns of agitation if authorities exploit political, economic, cultural values of JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 24:
The Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, who met here Monday, expressed concern over sharing construction of Rattle power project with an undisclosed public undertaking of Government of India, construction of military basements at Gulmarg and attempts being made by authorities to exploit political, economic and cultural values of the state.
They said that tinkering the hereditary law, change in Muslim majority character of the state, elimination of state subject law, privatization of electric projects, construction of military basements at Gulmarg and other health resorts of tourism destinations, are on the Indian anvil to turn Jammu and Kashmir as “a mere colony of India.”
The three leaders said 850 MW Rattle Power Project is being shared with some undisclosed Public sector undertaking of GoI. “It will be another loot and plunder of our resources which only and only belong to the permanent residents of J&K.”
They said NHPC is already holding illegal and unconstitutional control over 8 power projects viz Salal, Uri I, Dul Hasti, Sewa II, Uri II, Nimo Bazgo, Chutuk and Kishen Ganga.
“Another three projects viz Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kawar with cumulative capacity of 2120 MW are being shared with them under the garb of joint venture Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd (CVPP). 1000 MW Burser has been given to NHPC in the year 2000 on which though they have not started any work but remains with them. Speculations are rife that J&K Government is mulling to share 1850 MW Sawlakote with some Himachal PSU,” they said.
The leaders said they cannot remain as mere spectators to the “loot and plunder of these resources going on unabated.”
They reiterated pledge to fight the “nefarious designs of India tooth and nail along with the massive support against the conspiracies having semblance with the role of East India Company for the British imperialism”.
They said warned the authorities to desist from such nefarious designs to ruin economy, rendering thousands of electric employees unemployed and widespread destruction of environment as a place for tourist destinations.
The leaders asked people to boycott the forthcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) and panchayat polls in the State as India uses these elections as a “political tool.”
While urging close contacts and widespread consultations with the people, they termed it highly imperative to launch a peoples’ uprising against the brazen sole of “our economic assets, environmental beauty, and demography at the hands of Indian imperialism in the shape of East India company of modern times.”
The meeting expressed its anguish on vulnerability of a small scale business community of Kashmir working in Manali, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other state of India to communal frenzy of ruling class in India.
The leaders condemned the brutal attack on young businessman and intimidation of others as a grave cause of concern and warned that if necessary measures of protecting their lives are not frozen immediately it might have consequences otherwise.