JRL vows to defend special status

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik once again reiterated that any tinkering with the State subject law through judicial route will be resisted tooth and nail by the people of the entire state.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Leadership said that the case regarding article 35 A is again coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court on March 6 and 7. A high-level delegation of bar association lawyers has already reached Delhi who will be monitoring and defending it.The team will keep Leadership intimated and people will be likewise informed.

The JRL said, “Many efforts were made and many ploys employed, in the past also, to damage the disputed status of Kashmir but people through their stiff resistance always foiled such designs and this time also, if any adverse move is made in this regard, people and leading are fully ready to resist it.”

JRL, in the statement, also paid tributes to two militants Adfar Fayaz Parray and Irfan Ahmed Rather killed in an encounter with the forces in Tral area of South Kashmir stating that it is very painful that youth pushed to the wall are taking to arms and losing the life.

The JRL also condemned forces action in Tral, resulting in grave injuries to 25-year-old youth Farooq Ahmed and prayed for his speedy recovery.