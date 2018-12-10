JRL urges UN Secy-Gen to take steps to resolve Kashmir issue

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership on Monday urged the United Nations Secretary-General to take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue.
JRL comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, wrote about human rights violations in the Valley.
JRL said a commission should be established to end the cycles of violence and "ensure accountability" as the conflict has consumed many lives in Jammu and Kashmir.
In the letter to Guterres on the international human rights day, JRL criticised the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which gives special powers to security forces in 'disturbed' areas.