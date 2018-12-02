About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL urges people to observe Human Rights Week from Dec 3

Published at December 02, 2018 12:54 AM 0Comment(s)297views


Srinagar:

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Saturday urged people to observe human rights week from December 3 to 9 by holding candlelight vigils to highlight the “human rights violations”.
A JRL statement issued here, appealed the people to lit candles outside mosques in their localities after evening prayers from December 3-9. Condemning the arrests and search operations, the JRL also urged the members of civil society, Bar Association, traders, employees, and transporters to hold protests during the week to highlight the violations.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top