JRL urges people to observe Human Rights Week from Dec 3

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Saturday urged people to observe human rights week from December 3 to 9 by holding candlelight vigils to highlight the “human rights violations”.
A JRL statement issued here, appealed the people to lit candles outside mosques in their localities after evening prayers from December 3-9. Condemning the arrests and search operations, the JRL also urged the members of civil society, Bar Association, traders, employees, and transporters to hold protests during the week to highlight the violations.