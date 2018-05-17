About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL urges people to hold peaceful protests against Palestinian killings

Published at May 17, 2018 04:11 AM 0Comment(s)93views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), including Syed Ali Geelani, Molvi Mohammad Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, while making an appeal to people of Kashmir to organize peaceful protests in every nook and corner of the state after Friday prayers in solidarity to our Palestinian brethren on May 18, termed the widespread genocide of the innocent people of Palestine as a brazen attack on humanity.
JRL condemned the use of brute force against the helpless people including women and children.
JRL further said that Palestine and Kashmir are two faces of a single coin as far as subjugation is concerned.
“Be it Israeli aggression or Indian, we are forced to live in a similar uneven and uncertain political situation.”
JRL sought UN intervention to settle peacefully both the long pending conflicts of Palestine and Kashmir in accordance with the agreed principles in UN “to put an end to widespread genocide and rule of tyranny in both the disputed regions”.

