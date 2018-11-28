JRL, traders protest against civilian killings

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 27:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) leaders and activists staged a peaceful protest at Koker-Bazar, Lal Chowk on Tuesday. They were protesting against bloodshed in Kashmir, especially the killing of Muskan Jan and in support of Hiba Jan, who is hit by pellets in the eye.
In a statement from the amalgam, the spokesperson said that the leaders and activists along with people from different walks of life staged the peaceful protest demonstration against the brutal killing of 15-year-old innocent girl Muskaan Jaan and snatching of the eyesight of 18-month-old Hibaa Jan by “pellet terrorism” at Shopian.
JRL leaders Ghulam Rasool Dar Eidhi, Muhammad Shafi Khan, Molvi Bashir Irfani, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Hilal Ahmad War, Bilal Ahmad Sideeqi, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Peer Ghulam Nabi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Zaman Mir, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar, Muhammad Yaseen Ataie, Ashraf Bin Salam, Abdul Rashid Untoo, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Ghulam prof javeed Muhammad Nagoo, Ghulam Hassan Mir, Jafer Kashmiri, Abul Majid Wani, Shakil ahmad Butt and Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah were present in the protest.
Scores of people from walks of life including Deen Muhammad Matoo (President Traders Federation Lal Chowk, Farooq Ahmad Batkoo president Traders Federation Koker-Bazar, M. Saleem Dar general secretary Traders Federation Koker-bazar and Muhammad Amin Magloo, Shabir Ahmad Dabla and others also participated in the protest program.
Holding placards and raising slogans against the bloodshed in Kashmir valley especially in southern districts of Kashmir, the protesters condemned “the aggression against unarmed Kashmiris.”
The protest demonstration was addressed by various JRL leaders.
In the statement, the JRL leaders condemned the continuous bloodshed in Kashmir. They said, “The blood of innocent Kashmiris is being spilled for demanding their right to self-determination which has been guaranteed to them by the United Nations and pledged by Indian leaders like MK Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru.”
They said, “We want to ask a question that why was the eyesight of 18-month-old baby Hiba Jan snatched by pellets. Was she a terrorist or stone thrower or even an agitator? We want to ask about the crime of 15-year-old Muskaan Jan who was gunned down by the forces. Was she carrying a gun or a stone at the time she was showered with bullets?” (CNS)