JRL terms stay on probe as travesty of Justice

Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, March 5:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Monday termed the Supreme Court’s stay on probe against the Army Major Aditya Kumar for three civilian killings in Shopianas a “travesty of justice”.
HurriyatConference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is jointly heading the JRL along with Hurriyat (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani and JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, said the probe against the Army Major who was “openly involved” in the killing of three civilians in Shopian on January 27, has been stayed by the India’s apex court, which is a murder of justice.
Quoting whole leadership of JRL, Mirwaiz said, “People of Kashmir from their experience have lost any hope of justice being delivered to the civilians, mostly youth killed in cold blood by armed forces. What is more shocking and deceitful in this case is that the counsel for J&K government told the court that the name of the accused Major Aditya Kumar does not figure in the FIR”.
The Hurriyat (M) charmansaid while J&K government all along was beating the drum that the accused in the case has been identified and named and definitely justice would be delivered, but the “justice has been lastly murdered”.
Later, in a press release, JRL said these “spineless collaborators” think that people can be taken for a ride by their “false promises” and antics of empathy and sympathy with them.
“People of Kashmir are well aware that the promises made by these collaborators have no value, and their only aim is to stay on the chair at any cost to the people of Kashmir,” reads the statement.
