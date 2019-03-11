About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL terms NIA summons to Mirwaiz, Naseem ‘political vendetta’

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Sunday termed the NIA summons to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Geelani’s son Syed Naseem Geelani and asking them to present themselves before the NIA court in New Delhi on Monday as sheer “political vendetta” deserving strongest condemnation.
The JRL said NIA raids on the residences of the leaders and their relatives followed by summoning them to New Delhi was a fresh attempt to build pressure on the pro-resolution leadership to push them into submission so that they stop pursing the resolution of Kashmir issue.
The JRL leadership said in the past NIA and other agencies of GoI conducted raids on the residences of pro-resolution leaders including women leaders and later arrested many of them who continue to languish in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for almost two years without trial.
The JRL leadership said they had time and again made it clear that they would not come under any pressure and face the fresh onslaught of Delhi in the form of NIA and ED raids and summons with full resilience but continue to pursue the cause of truth and justice, for which lakhs of Kashmiri people had offered “tremendous sacrifices” and continue to so.
The JRL leadership said they had always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the issue and had nothing to do with the “so-called terror funding”.
These fake charges and the propaganda around it are being pursued for electoral gains by those at the helm, they said.
The JRL said seeking the right to self-determination for Jammu Kashmir was no crime for which the leadership was being persecuted.
The leadership strongly denounced “the arrest spree, ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, slapping of PSA on JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and many others, harassing and intimidating the youth and elderly, vandalizing properties, injuring the youth in peaceful protests, imposing curbs and restrictions in downtown, worst form of human rights violations being committed by the forces and clarified that these repressive measures were tested in the past as well but failed to yield any result” and that “the only way to ensure peace in the region is to resolve the Kashmir issue as per its historic perspective according to the wishes of people.”
The JRL leadership hailed the support extended by the traders, transporters and other segments of the society toward leadership and thanked them and asked that normal life should be resumed on March 11.




Latest News

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls to begin April 11, counting on May 23: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

Mar 10 | Agencies
Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Assembly polls in JK not to be held along with LS polls: EC

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

EC imposes model code of conduct with immediate effect

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Gunfight breaks out between militants and government forces in Tral Pu ...

Mar 10 | Agencies
4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
Indian team

Indian team's visit to Pak for Indus River basin inspection postponed

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Govt orders minor reshuffle in administration

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

India, Pak armies exchange fire along LoC in Poonch district

Mar 10 | Agencies
OBC community seeks Guv

OBC community seeks Guv's intervention for 27 percent reservation in g ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

8015 cases disposed-off, Rs 18 Cr realised in Lok Adalats across J&K

Mar 10 | Agencies
Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Restrictions in Srinagar as trade bodies call for strike against NIA s ...

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
India

India's "claim" of shooting down PAF F-16 fighter jet "completely base ...

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Four gamblers arrested in Srinagar

Mar 10 | Agencies
Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Police arrest drug peddler in Kulgam

Mar 10 | Agencies
One killed in Anantnag road accident

One killed in Anantnag road accident

Mar 10 | Agencies
NIA summon to Mirwaiz

NIA summon to Mirwaiz 'emblematic of GoI's repeated assaults on our re ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule at 5 pm today

Mar 10 | Press Trust of India
ECI tells political parties to

ECI tells political parties to 'keep armed forces out of political cam ...

Mar 10 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

India-Pak Armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Uri, house partially da ...

Mar 10 | Noor ul Haq
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 10 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL terms NIA summons to Mirwaiz, Naseem ‘political vendetta’

              

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Sunday termed the NIA summons to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Geelani’s son Syed Naseem Geelani and asking them to present themselves before the NIA court in New Delhi on Monday as sheer “political vendetta” deserving strongest condemnation.
The JRL said NIA raids on the residences of the leaders and their relatives followed by summoning them to New Delhi was a fresh attempt to build pressure on the pro-resolution leadership to push them into submission so that they stop pursing the resolution of Kashmir issue.
The JRL leadership said in the past NIA and other agencies of GoI conducted raids on the residences of pro-resolution leaders including women leaders and later arrested many of them who continue to languish in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for almost two years without trial.
The JRL leadership said they had time and again made it clear that they would not come under any pressure and face the fresh onslaught of Delhi in the form of NIA and ED raids and summons with full resilience but continue to pursue the cause of truth and justice, for which lakhs of Kashmiri people had offered “tremendous sacrifices” and continue to so.
The JRL leadership said they had always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the issue and had nothing to do with the “so-called terror funding”.
These fake charges and the propaganda around it are being pursued for electoral gains by those at the helm, they said.
The JRL said seeking the right to self-determination for Jammu Kashmir was no crime for which the leadership was being persecuted.
The leadership strongly denounced “the arrest spree, ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, slapping of PSA on JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and many others, harassing and intimidating the youth and elderly, vandalizing properties, injuring the youth in peaceful protests, imposing curbs and restrictions in downtown, worst form of human rights violations being committed by the forces and clarified that these repressive measures were tested in the past as well but failed to yield any result” and that “the only way to ensure peace in the region is to resolve the Kashmir issue as per its historic perspective according to the wishes of people.”
The JRL leadership hailed the support extended by the traders, transporters and other segments of the society toward leadership and thanked them and asked that normal life should be resumed on March 11.




News From Rising Kashmir

;