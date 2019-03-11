JRL terms NIA summons to Mirwaiz, Naseem ‘political vendetta’

March 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Sunday termed the NIA summons to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Geelani’s son Syed Naseem Geelani and asking them to present themselves before the NIA court in New Delhi on Monday as sheer “political vendetta” deserving strongest condemnation.

The JRL said NIA raids on the residences of the leaders and their relatives followed by summoning them to New Delhi was a fresh attempt to build pressure on the pro-resolution leadership to push them into submission so that they stop pursing the resolution of Kashmir issue.

The JRL leadership said in the past NIA and other agencies of GoI conducted raids on the residences of pro-resolution leaders including women leaders and later arrested many of them who continue to languish in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for almost two years without trial.

The JRL leadership said they had time and again made it clear that they would not come under any pressure and face the fresh onslaught of Delhi in the form of NIA and ED raids and summons with full resilience but continue to pursue the cause of truth and justice, for which lakhs of Kashmiri people had offered “tremendous sacrifices” and continue to so.

The JRL leadership said they had always advocated for a peaceful resolution of the issue and had nothing to do with the “so-called terror funding”.

These fake charges and the propaganda around it are being pursued for electoral gains by those at the helm, they said.

The JRL said seeking the right to self-determination for Jammu Kashmir was no crime for which the leadership was being persecuted.

The leadership strongly denounced “the arrest spree, ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, slapping of PSA on JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and many others, harassing and intimidating the youth and elderly, vandalizing properties, injuring the youth in peaceful protests, imposing curbs and restrictions in downtown, worst form of human rights violations being committed by the forces and clarified that these repressive measures were tested in the past as well but failed to yield any result” and that “the only way to ensure peace in the region is to resolve the Kashmir issue as per its historic perspective according to the wishes of people.”

The JRL leadership hailed the support extended by the traders, transporters and other segments of the society toward leadership and thanked them and asked that normal life should be resumed on March 11.









