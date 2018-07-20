JRL terms custodial death of Noor Khan as biggest human tragedy

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 19:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Thursday termed the custodial death of 66-year-old Ghulam Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan, a resident of Peelipora, Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district as a biggest human tragedy.
Malik was languishing in Kotbalwal Jail Jammu and died recently due to serious complicacies “for the want of proper medical treatment”, JRL said in a statement.
JRL said that “death of Malik during imprisonment has proved the apprehensions of resistance leadership right that Kashmiri prisoners were ill treated in jails and not even provided with the basic medical aid which poses a great threat to lives as proven in the case of Malik”.
Paying tributes to the courage and patience shown by Malik during incarceration, the JRL said that “Kashmiri nation will always remember the contributions made by Malik towards the movement throughout his life”.
The leadership said that “the elderly person was slapped with draconian PSA and arrested from his home and later lodged in notorious Kotbalwal Jail where he was denied the medical aid with the result his health deteriorated which later resulted in his death during incarceration”.
They said that like Malik, dozens of Kashmiri prisoners are being denied the basic medical health facilities as guaranteed by the jail manuals which put their life at a great risk.
JRL said that the relatives of most of the Kashmiri leaders who met them in Tihar narrated a painful tale that includes non-availability of medicines, and things required by a person on a daily basis.
The trio appealed Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and CRC urging them to take cognizance of the issue.