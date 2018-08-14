JRL slams arrest spree, nocturnal raids

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 13:
Terming the ongoing spree of arrests and nocturnal raids as most undemocratic, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Monday said from southern districts of Kashmir to northern districts and central Kashmir, a spree of arrests is going on unabated and thousands of young and old are being put behind bars and tortured physically and mentally.
In a statement, the three leaders said some months back, DGP issued a statement and urged upon warring parties to not involve families into their hostilities.
“Even JRL at that time echoed same assertions and urged everyone spare families. But today villages, towns and localities especially in southern districts of Kashmir are witnessing a reign of fresh arrests wherein family members of those in armed and political struggle are being arrested, tortured and humiliated by police, SOG and other occupational forces,” they said.
They said scores of family members of those in resistance have been arrested from Tral, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Bijbehara, Sonawari and other areas and are being tortured, beaten and humiliated in lockups by police, SOG and other forces, which is exactly opposite to the views expressed by DGP and are highly condemnable.
“SyedaAsiyaAndrabi, FahmidaSofi and NaheedaNasreen who were recently shifted to notorious Tihar Jail in Delhi have been put into different cells where they are not even allowed to walk for some minutes,” they said.
The leadership said the ailing ladies are being provided eatables in polythene bags and their request to get some plastic plate or mug have been rejected by jail authorities.
“Similarly in other barracks of Tihar, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saif-u-ullah, Raja Meraj-u-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, and ShahidYousuf Shah, Muhammad AslamWani, Muzafar Ahmad Dar have been kept. They lack of water, electricity, medicines and poor quality of food has made lives of the Kashmiri prisoners miserable.
“Similarly, Kathua jail, Udhampur jail, Kotbalwal jail, Hira-Nagar jail, Central jail Srinagar, Amphala Jail Jammu and other jails have been turned into worst concentration camps where inmates are being tortured, beaten, put in solitary confinements and humiliated at daily basis,” they said.
The leaders said recently uncle of incarcerated Muslim League chairman MasartAalam, who is in jail since 2010, and uncle of SarjanBarkati who is in jail from 2016 breathed their last and neither Masarat nor Barkati were allowed to join their funeral or burial.
“Even convicts are allowed to join bereavement of their kith and kin but Kashmiri prisoners are being denied to join bereavement,” they said.
They said India being a signatory to the Geneva Convention on political prisoners has an obligation to respect the rights of prisoners. “But India has trampled this right too and is crushing Kashmiri inmates ruthlessly.”
They said that thousands of young and old are being called to police stations ahead of August 15, arrested and put behind bars.
They said as Eid ulAzha is approaching, this spree of arrests has taken an ugly turn. “And when families of inmates are expecting release of their dear ones, jails and police stations are being filled up with more and more Kashmiris.”
The leaders appealed international community, human rights organizations like Amnesty International, ICRC and UN human rights commission to take strong note of atrocities being committed upon Kashmiri prisoners and intervene to save their lives.
“We will soon write letters to all international bodies and seek their intervention,” they added.