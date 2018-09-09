About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL shocked over Hakim’s killing

Published at September 09, 2018 12:12 AM 0Comment(s)342views


JRL shocked over Hakim’s killing

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sept 8:

 The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Saturday expressed extreme shock on brutal killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist Hakeem-u-Rehman of Bomai Sopore.
Condemning the gruesome murder, the JRL in a statement said Hakeem-u-Rehman (45) was released from the jail recently after 20 months of incarceration.
The JRL constituted a high level committee to visit the location and gather details about the gruesome killing of Hakim.
The leaders expressed hearty condolences with the grief stricken family, his widow and five minor daughters.
They also appealed fervently to the freedom loving people to maintain patience, discipline and unity at all levels to foil the ill designs of the authorities and enemies of freedom movement.
The leaders prayed for the heavenly abode of the slain TeH activist.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top