JRL shocked over Hakim’s killing

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 8:
The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Saturday expressed extreme shock on brutal killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist Hakeem-u-Rehman of Bomai Sopore.
Condemning the gruesome murder, the JRL in a statement said Hakeem-u-Rehman (45) was released from the jail recently after 20 months of incarceration.
The JRL constituted a high level committee to visit the location and gather details about the gruesome killing of Hakim.
The leaders expressed hearty condolences with the grief stricken family, his widow and five minor daughters.
They also appealed fervently to the freedom loving people to maintain patience, discipline and unity at all levels to foil the ill designs of the authorities and enemies of freedom movement.
The leaders prayed for the heavenly abode of the slain TeH activist.