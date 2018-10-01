JRL seeks UN chief’s intervention to resolve Kashmir issue

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has written to United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres, who will begin his three-day visit to India today and sought his intervention for the resolution Kashmir issue.
“As you embark on your trip to India, we in the State of Jammu and Kashmir take this opportunity to draw your attention towards the urgency of the need to resolve the dispute over it, which, as you know, Sir, remains on the Agenda of the United Nations,” JRL said in the letter addressed to Guterres.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, said that India's refusal to talk was doing unimaginable harm not only to Kashmir, but to the entire South Asian region at a time during which interconnectedness culturally, economically and politically (often termed globalization) is the driving force in international relations.
“We would like to urge you to advocate that New Delhi engage with us in Kashmir and with Pakistan, with whom India’s relations are also deteriorating by the day. We have a right to self-determination. Delhi would like us to abdicate that responsibility before they talk. To cede to that demand would be to concede before talks, rendering talks unnecessary,” they said.
The JRL sough UN chief’s attention towards the human rights violations by Government forces in Kashmir, documented recently by office of the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights.
"The lack of sustained attention by the international community to this aspect of the disputed conflict and not calling India to account on this score, has only succeeded in emboldening its armed forces, enjoying immunity from law causing untold misery for civilian Kashmiris who are forced to live with arbitrary arrest, imprisonment, torture and killings in their everyday lives."
JL said Governmnet forces continue to shower pellets and bullets indiscriminately on civilian population.
According to estimates, JRL said, more than 16000 people in Kashmir have been seriously injured by pellets while hundreds have been permanently blinded and 14 percent of these victims are below the age of 15.
The “campaign of suppression”, JRL said, through daily cordon and search operations (CASO) has become a permanent feature
During these operations, JRL said the forces “assault residents and damage their properties. A warlike situation exists in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts.”
The Jammu and Kashmir was not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan.
“We would like to assert that it is primarily a question of the rights of the peoples of J&K, and that resolution must be sought within the parameters of that definition as well. In this regard, we would like to emphasize that this facet of the dispute can only be addressed if we, the peoples of the state, are permitted to represent our case and therefore ask you to champion our right to be heard on the dispute as the primary party to it.”
JRL urged the UN chief to take these points into consideration as he engages with the Government of India.