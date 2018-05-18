JRL rejects Delhi’s unilateral ceasefire, terms it ‘cruel joke’

‘Kashmiris believe in permanent peace, want permanent halt on war’
Militancy because of K-issue, ceasefire not a solution: Mirwaiz
Will resist Delhi’s move to make us surrender: Malik
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, May 17:
The Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Thursday rejected New Delhi’s unilateral ceasefire by terming it a “cruel joke and a ploy” to hoodwink public opinion on both national and international level.
“People of Kashmir want a permanent halt on war that has been waged by India,” said a joint statement issued by Geelani, Mirwaiz and Umar.
They termed the ceasefire as “Operation Halt” -- a “ploy” to hoodwink the public opinion on both national and international level.
Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik held a brief meeting at Geelani’sHyderpora residence today and deliberated on various dimensions of the unilateral ceasefire "Operation Halt" announced by Indian Home Ministry.
“The "Operation Halt" is a cruel joke with freedom loving people of Kashmir, who are engaged in a legitimate movement for right to self-determination. People of Kashmir believe in permanent peace rather than a relaxation in killing for one month. People want a permanent halt on war that has been waged by India,” Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said.
Earlier, addressing a seminar titled, “Responsibility of Leadership in Safeguarding the Sanctity of Martyrdom” organized by Hurriyat (M) at its Rajbagh headquarters, Mirwaiz said ceasefire is not a solution to the reason that pushes youth to militancy.
“If you want to stop the gun in Kashmir, you have to look at the reason behind it. That reason is Kashmir dispute. What after this one month of ceasefire…what next. You will again start killing Kashmiris using bullets, pellets and chilli powder,” the Hurriyat (M) chairman said.
He said Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Pakistan administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is a disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. “India and Pakistan have a commitment towards people of J&K. The Right to Self Determination is the internationally accepted resolution to this disputed region”.
JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik in his address said Delhi has decided to force people of Kashmir to surrender in LalChowk.
“But we will resist. We will continue our resistance,” he asserted.
Other senior Hurriyat leaders, who were present in the seminar, included Prof Abdul GaniBhat, Bilal Lone, Hakeem Rashid and representatives from Kashmir Economic Alliance, traders, lawyers and others.
Meanwhile, JRL blamed India of suffering with “arrogance of power” and out rightly rejecting the UN resolutions, legitimate and peaceful formula of right to self-determination or even the science of dialogue as a means of conflict resolution.
Terming the “operation halt” as a ploy to hoodwink the public opinion on both national and international level, the JRL advised Indian authorities to shun arrogance and accept Kashmir as a dispute.
“Declaration of one month's truce and sticking to a loud denial to solve the Kashmir dispute is a mere hypocrisy. It is highly illogical and unfortunate to offer relaxations in killings for one month and then restart it with impunity” the leaders said.
They appealed appeal to make LalChowkchalo a success in order to send a clear message to Indian authorities that the people of Kashmir shall never compromise on right to self-determination.
The JRL also appealed businessmen to shut all the business shops and offices on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Kashmir on May 19.