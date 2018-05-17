JRL rejects ceasefire, calls month’s truce a ‘cruel joke’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) Thursday rejected Delhi’s ceasefire call, for the holy month of Ramzan, calling it a "cruel joke".
JRL comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said: “Operation Halt is a cruel joke with the freedom loving people of Kashmir. People want a permanent halt to the war imposed by India.”
The leadership said that the declaration of one month’s truce and sticking to a loud denial to solve the Kashmir dispute is a mere hypocrisy.
“It is highly illogical and unfortunate to offer relaxations in killings for one month and then restart it with impunity,” the leadership said.
The leadership termed the ceasefire as a ploy to “hoodwink the public opinion on both national and international level.”
The leadership advised the “Indian authorities to shun arrogance and accept Kashmir as a dispute.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has asked the government forces not to launch the anti-militancy operations during the holy month of Ramzan.
Ramzan begins from today and will end on June 14.
Mehbooba Mufti had asked New Delhi to declare ceasefire during the holy month at an All Party Meet in Srinagar.
The last time the Union government announced an unilateral ceasefire during the month of Ramzan was in 2000, during the Vajpayee government’s tenure.