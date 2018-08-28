JRL reiterates shutdown on Aug 30, 31

‘Mass agitation will start the moment SC announces any verdict against state subject law’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Miwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Mnoday reiterated the two day protest strike call for August 30 and 31 as Supreme Court hears a series of petitions seeking rollback of hereditary state subject law of J&K.
In a joint statement, the three leaders said the state subject law is a highly emotive issue for people, affecting their very existence as a people in pursuit of their fundamental right of self determination.
“The moment Indian news channels ran a news about a fresh plea submitted in the Supreme Court challenging the state subject law, there was a spontaneous reaction from people who within seconds hit the streets in protest and shopkeepers immediately downed their shutters and traffic came to a halt. It stands as an eye opener for New Delhi and gives them a clear message that Kashmiris are in no way going to take this assault lying low and are ready to make every sacrifice to safeguard their identity and the disputed status of their state,” they said.
They said people of Kashmir would never allow their birth place to become another Palestine, where Israel changed the demography by grabbing land and property of hereditary citizens of Palestine and settled outsiders to change the demographic character of the State.
The leaders condemned the use of brute force on protesting people and students in Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Bandipora, Sopore Tral, and other areas and termed it as the shameful highhandedness of forces in which dozens of people were injured with many sustaining pellet injuries.
“It has become habit of the rulers to use military might on every peaceful protest in order to crush every voice raised by us to express our concerns, throwing even basic human principle to winds, not to talk of democratic norms,” they said.
The leaders said protests and sit-ins by various traders’ bodies and other segments of society would continue till August 31.
“In case Supreme Court announces any verdict against the wishes and aspirations of people of J&K, from that very moment mass agitation will start across the State as people will hit the roads in protest and occupy them,” they said.
They urged people to maintain discipline while expressing their resentment and follow the programs conveyed by JRL.