JRL reiterates people’s rejection of ULB polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Wednesday said that people have again “rejected and dismissed the sham elections” through boycott and by observing shutdowns to protest the conduct of elections.
JRL said “with the announcement of Mayor of Srinagar city by the state authority, manipulation of election timing to 6 am, further military deployments across the valley, continuous arrest of pro-freedom activists and youth, internet bans, the farce of this discredited and preposterous election being undertaken by the authoritarian state gets more and more exposed with each passing phase.”
In a joint statement, the leaders said that the only purpose behind this “highly manipulated and authoritarian exercise” was as always, by “fudging facts and figures” to sell to the outside world the “myth of Indian democracy at work in J&K” and people’s so called “participation” in it.