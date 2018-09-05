JRL protests against Pulwama youth’s killing

Pulwama, Sep 4:
A complete shutdown was observed in South Kashmir's Pulwama district against the killing of a youth by government forces today.
Reports said that all shops and business establishments remained closed while public transport also remained off the roads. No organization had called for a shutdown.
Class work also remained suspended in all the higher secondary schools in Pulwama, Rajpora and Kakapora tehsils of this south Kashmir district.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Ghulam Muhammad Dar said that class work in Degree College for boys and women remained suspended on Tuesday.
The development came in the wake of killing of a civilian Fayaz Ahmed in Forces’ action during clashes in Gusoo village of the district on Monday.