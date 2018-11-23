About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL meets former PM of Norway  

Published at November 23, 2018 07:47 AM 0Comment(s)1116views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Friday met former prime minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik in Srinagar.

JRL leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Geelani urged Bondevik to help in ending “daily killing” and resolution of Kashmir issue.

“Fruitful meeting of JRL with Mr Kjell Magne Bondevik, Ex Prime Minister of Norway. As Norway is known to play a constructive role in conflict resolution across the globe urged Mr Bondevik to help in ending the daily killings and urgent resolution of the festering Kashmir dispute,” Mirwaiz wrote on twitter.   

 

Picture source: Twitter

