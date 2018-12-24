About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL leaders, activists hold funeral prayers in absentia for slain Tral militants

Published at December 24, 2018


Srinagar:

 Following the JRL program, separatists and activists on Sunday offered Nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia of slain militants of Tral at various places.
Hurriyat Conference leaders and workers including Molvi Bashir Irfani, Bilal Sidiqui, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Khawaja Firdous, Mubashir Iqbal, Saleem Zargar, Skeikh Musaib, Rameez Raja, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah and large number of people offered Nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia at Hyderpora Srinagar, while as Shakeel Ahmad Bhat offered at Khanyar and Riyaz Ahmad, Gulzar Ahmad and Bilal Ahmad and others at Soura.

 

