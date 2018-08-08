JRL lauds people from all regions for unity, exemplary courage

Srinagar:
Joint resistance leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said deferment of the case by a few weeks is an indication about the intentions of the court which entertained these mischievous petitions backed by the RSS, as part of RSS’s well-known agenda on J&K.
JRL in a statement issued here said that a strict vigil will be maintained on the situation as they will continue to devise and follow a collective strategy in consultation with all segments of society including trader’s lawyer’s civil society members, transporters and others.
JRL lauded the entire people of J&K from all regions and religions for their unity and exemplary courage in defending this law which is fundamental to our existence as a nation. JRLsaid that this law is directly linked to the disputed status of the entire state of J&K as people of the state are yet to exercise their right to self- determination guaranteed by the UN to decide their permanent dispensation as a nation. The mischievous move to remove this provision, is clearly aimed at undoing that possibility by changing the demographic nature of the state and settling non-residents here and hence undermining the conflict and its resolution.
JRL said people of J&K in unison have send a clear message to New Delhi that they will never allow these design against them to succeed.
Commenting upon the grave situation at hand where the very existence of the people of state is at under threat , leadership said that for the past 70 yrs and especially in the last three decades, people of J&K are acutely suffering the disastrous consequences of the conditional accession to India thrust upon them by the then pro India Kashmiri leadership and strengthened by successive pro India parties .One by one these conditions are being flaunted and flayed by successive Governments in India, while these pro India parties become willing collaborators and partners in crime in all this all for the sake of power, till things have come to such a pass , that now our very survival as a people is under serious threat and we all have to come on roads and be ready to spill blood to save it.