JRL holds seminar on jail inmates, Malik, Sehraie participate

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Tuesday held a seminar titled ‘prisoners of conscience’.
The party leaders from all the factions of Hurriyat including Hurriyat (G), Hurriyat (M) and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) participated in the seminar held at Abi Guzar.
The gathering was addressed by various leaders including Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik.
The speakers while speaking on the occasion highlighted the role of inmates.
Meanwhile, ahead of the seminar, Hurriyat (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house detention at his Nigeen residence.
Mirwaiz was put under house arrest on today morning after a police party reached to Mirwaiz’s Nigeen residence, Hurriyat (M) leader said.
“Placed under #HouseArrest ahead of JRL seminar on completion of 1 year of arbitrary arrest by NIA of Hurriyat leaders and activists! members from civil society, trade bodies, and legal fraternity are expected to attend the seminar if it’s allowed!,” Mirwaiz tweeted.
He further stated that head office of Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal was sealed by the authorities.
“Head office AAC, Miwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal has also been sealed by police and paramilitary, wonder how a seminar is a threat to “peace and “law and order“!,” Mirwaiz tweeted. (KNS)