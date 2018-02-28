JRL holds peaceful protest, demands immediate release of political prisoners

Srinagar:
On call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, a peaceful sit-in protest was held Tuesday outside Jama Masjid Srinagar.
Protest was led by Muhammad Yasin Malik while Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressed the gathering via telephone.
The JRL leaders while addressing the gathering on the occasion expressed serious concern over the plight of the prisoners lodged in different jails.
The JRL said even the orders of Indian court with regard to prisoners are completely disregarded as prisoners are suffering immense problems including mental and physical torture.
The JRL said it was ironical to see Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Central Jail Srinagar shifted to various prisons outside the Valley.
The JRL said the move to shift the prisoners from Kashmir is in a brazen violation of the Indian Supreme Court guidelines which state that prisoners should be shifted to jails closer to their homes.
The JRL said that while trying to hide its weakness in wake of escape by Naveed from the police custody, the government and its forces are venting their anger on the innocent inmates, which is highly deplorable.
The Leadership said the incident instead of being probed has triggered a frustration among the ranks and files of the ruling regime and its forces.
The JRL said that the Kashmiri prisoners, who are being shifted to other prisons, are facing trials in various courts of Srinagar and it seems a move to delay their trial also. They said that it seems that it’s a deliberate attempt to shift the prisoners which can’t only delay their trial but also prolong their illegal confinement in various prisons outside the State.
The leadership said the prisoners lodged in Tihar jail, Kathua, Hiranagar, Central Jail Srinagar, Kotbalwal Jail and other prisons are showing exemplary courage which deserves a salute.
The leadership urged the world international bodies including Amnesty International, ICRC, Asia Watch and other forums to play their part to ensure the immediate release of Kashmir’s political prisoners.
Besides relatives of various prisoners, resistance leaders and workers including Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi, Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Muhammad Yasin Atai, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Abdul Majeed Wani, Rameez Raja, Adil Dar, M Y Naqash, Moulvi Bashir Ahmed, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Advocate Yasir Dalal, Imtiyaz Shah, Sahil Ahmad War, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mohammad Arif Khan, Basharat Hassan Khawaja Firdous Wani, Syed Muhamamd Sheikh, M Saleem Zargar, Gh Hassan Mir,Muhammad Shabir Lone and members from the Shahr-e-Khass traders fraternity also participated in the peaceful sit in and demanded immediate release of prisoners and roll back of the decision of shifting of prisoners to outside valley.
