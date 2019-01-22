JRL holds memorial meet at Gaw Kadal massacre site

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 21:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Monday said proclaiming democracy on one hand and using police might to stop peaceful gatherings and tribute assemblies on the other hand are two contradictory things.
In a statement issued here Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while remembering the Gawkadal massacre of 21 January 1990 said, “United India during its struggle for freedom from British occupation witnessed only one Jalianwala Bagh massacre but Kashmiris have witnessed dozens of such massacres carried out by Indian occupational forces from 1990 till today.”
JRL in a statement issued here said that 21st January 1990 is a historical day when Kashmiris resisted Indian bullets but refused to budge before “tyranny and falsehood”.
Despite heavy police restrictions, curfew in the whole area and arrest spree JRL leaders and activists managed to gather at Basant Bagh and held a memorial meeting near the site of 21st January 1990 Gawkadal massacre, the JRL statement said.
It said that to foil today’s peaceful program, police kept JRL leaders Syed Ali Geelani under house arrest while as they raided the residence of Muhammad Yasin Malik early morning and arrested him. He is lodged at police station Kothi Bagh. Police have also arrested Hurriyat leaders Bilal Ahmad Sideeqi, Hilal Ahmad Waar and many others.
The JRL said that besides resistance leaders and activists, people from different walks of life and admirers of selfless martyrs participated in today’s program. The memorial program was addressed by advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Muhammad Rafiq Shah Owaisi who paid rich tributes to these martyrs.
Meanwhile, recalling the “gallantry sacrifices rendered by selfless martyrs, JRL said that in 1990, New Delhi deployed Jagmohan in Jammu Kashmir with a purpose to kill, beat and humiliate Kashmiris”.