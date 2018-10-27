JRL hits out at Governor

‘His statement reflects Delhi’s arrogance’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
Reacting to statement of Governor Satya Pal Malik that no talks with Hurriyat would be held unless they keep Pakistan aside, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Friday said Governor’s statement reflect New Delhi’s “arrogance and high handedness with regard to Jammu and Kashmir”.
In a joint statement, JRL said since Delhi thrust their new deputy to rule over J&K, “killings and repression has further worsened with more than 12 civilians and 26 armed youth killed in this month alone while dozens of houses have been blasted and scores of youth and activists sent to jails and booked under notorious PSAs.”
“Governor Malik is here on a mission from Delhi to give the stern message to people of Kashmir that the ruling dispensation in New Delhi is not interested in resolving the Kashmir dispute. It instead wants to maintain the status quo on Kashmir and won’t hesitate from further turning up heat on people if they do not give up their struggle of self- determination,” they said.
The leaders said Governor’s utterances are part of Government of India (GoI’s) “consistent mischief of creating a false narrative on Kashmir in order to undermine its disputed nature and hence mislead people in India and the world”.
“Through disparate analogies of oft repeated Tamilian failure in Sri Lanka, to open and veiled threats of no bouquets for bullets to pacification of multiplexes and IPLs, Malik wants to disenchant people from their just struggle while intimidating them,” they said.
The leaders said Governor better realize that all his attempts to “intimidate and mislead people while undermining the historical facts and the context of the Kashmir dispute are absolutely futile.”
“Kashmir issue is an internationally acknowledged dispute between India and Pakistan with people of entire J&K being the main stakeholders. There are dozens of UN resolutions that have endorsed the people’s right of self- determination to decide their future dispensation and it is this legitimate right that people of J&K are demanding and striving for,” they said.
They said Pakistan is as much party to Kashmir dispute as is India as J&K stands divided between them and “no amount of repression or military might propaganda or pacification can change these facts.”
“They are the facts for all times till the dispute is resolved either through right of self-determination or through dialogue among the three stakeholders. War between the two countries as witnessed previously over the dispute, will prove disastrous,” the leaders said.
They reminded Malik that many governors, some of who were generals and some administrators and some politicians came to J&K in last 70 years but Kashmir dispute continues to be reality.
“In no way has it been diluted. Instead, on the contrary it has got intensified with the fourth generation taking up the mantle to strive for their fundamental right. So no amount of threats and coercion, propaganda or pacification will have any effect on people or their faith and commitment to their legitimate movement,” they added.
“If Malik wants to make a mark for himself, he should convey the truth of Kashmir to his bosses in Delhi and ask them in the light of international agreements and on principles of democracy to resolve the dispute as per people’s will and aspirations,” added the leaders.
They reiterated the call for complete protest shutdown tomorrow.
“The strike will also be observed to pay homage and remember the eight armed youth killed by Indian forces in Valley in last two days,” they added.