JRL hails ‘resilience’ of people

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 31:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday said the “resilience and determination” of the people of J&K forced the Supreme Court to defer the “mischievous” case, challenging the hereditary state subject law by “anti-Kashmir Indian agencies and organisations”.
“The complete unity and steadfastness shown by all the people –traders, students, transporters, writers, civil society, lawyers, State government employees, journalists and one and all - in strongly challenging this serious assault on their identity and disputed status shows that the strength of people’s unity and determination can unnerve even a mighty adversary and push it back,” JRL said in a statement. “The great courage shown by the entire people of the J&K from Pir Panjal – Doda, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Poonch, Bhaderwah to border areas of Thangdhar and Gurez to Kargil and the Valley of Kashmir has made it clear to the powers that be in New Delhi that despite all the military might and force at its command GOI cannot subdue the people determined to safeguard their identity and be masters of their destiny.”
The JRL statement said: “People and leadership are acutely aware that they are the custodians of the immense sacrifices being made by the nation for the past several decades in its quest for the right to self-determination and the great struggle for it thereof, and will always be ready to protect it at all costs. This has amply been demonstrated by the people in the course of unanimous protests and stiff resistance offered to the challenge to the state subject laws.”
The JRL said, “People and leadership will continue to remain alert and ready at all times to protect our interests and safeguard our struggle for self determination. After deliberations future course of action in this regard will be conveyed.”
The JRL leadership said the orderliness and discipline maintained by the people in organizing and executing the protests including the exemplary strikes was praise worthy and should be followed in future also.