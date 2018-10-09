JRL hails people for boycotting polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 08:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Monday appreciated “people’s rejection” and boycott of the municipal elections and observing complete protest shutdown against it.
In a joint statement, the JRL said people “dismissing this farcical exercise”, which in reality is a “military operation to legitimise government of India’s control”, shows peoples’ unwavering commitment to their struggle for self-determination and their political maturity.
The leaders said in all other phases of this “electoral drama”, people would continue to stay away from it and would observe protest shutdown in their respective areas on the poll dates.
Commenting on the statement of Home Minister Rajnath Singh that “Kashmir is ours and no power on earth can snatch it from us,” they said, “It exposes, the mindset of Government of India (GoI) towards J&K and their iron hand policy in dealing with its inhabitants, which is highly unfortunate.”
“People of J&K since past 70 years are engaged in a political struggle to achieve the fundamental political and human right and will continue to do so till the dispute is resolved as per their wishes and aspirations,” they said.
“No power on earth can change that fact and no amount of military repression, coercion and deceit can undo it! Past 70 years of our resistance bear testimony to that,” they said.
The leaders reiterated that in the best interest of peace for people and an end to arms race in the region, GoI should give up its “arrogant approach” and show wisdom and leadership by accepting reality and work urgently towards the resolution of the dispute as per justice and humanity.