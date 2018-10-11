JRL hails people for boycott

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 10:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Wednesday hailed people for again rejecting the polls through boycott and by observing shutdowns to protest the conduct of elections.
“With the announcement of Mayor of Srinagar by the state authority, manipulation of election timing to 6 am, further military deployments across the valley, continuous arrest of separatist activists and youth, internet bans, the farce of this exercise being undertaken by the state gets more and more exposed with each passing phase,” the leaders said.
They said the only purpose behind this “highly manipulated and authoritarian exercise” was as always by “fudging facts and figures” to sell to the outside world the “myth of Indian democracy at work in J&K” and peoples’ “participation” in it.
“Let Government of India (GoI) try all the tricks and artful ploys up its sleeve, the fact of the matter is that J&K was is and will remain a dispute till it is addressed as per the political sentiments and aspirations of its people in deciding their future,” the leaders said.