JRL hails people

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 13:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Saturday said people have again “rejected the forcibly thrust, sham and futile exercise” of municipal election as there was a near total boycott of it.
In a joint statement, the leaders said it was time Government of India (GoI) pay heed to the clear message emanating from the “rejection of these elections” by the people of Kashmir.
“People of Kashmir have no faith in these elections. They see this process as a deception played upon them by successive governments in India to hoodwink Indians for electoral gains and to mislead the international community by selling them as people’s verdict in India’s favour,” they said.
The leaders said people of Kashmir want to get out of the political uncertainty surrounding them for past 71 years and the resultant distress.
“We have to bear pain everyday of shouldering coffins of our educated and budding youth. People want the resolution of the Kashmir dispute once for all and restoration of peace in South Asia,” they said.
They said the Kashmir dispute should be resolved through right to self-determination as was promised to the people, or through negotiated settlement among the stakeholders through dialogue and deliberations.
“People of Kashmir ask GoI to show ethicality and humanity and resolve the Kashmir issue,” they said.
The leaders said policy of military repression by GoI has not succeeded either in the resolution of the dispute or in dissuading people of Kashmir from pursuing it.
“So reason and humanity demands that instead of going for cosmetic and iron handed measures to continue the status quo, they should pay heed to the message from the people and resolve the dispute,” they said.