JRL hails Pak SC’s verdict on Gilgit Baltistan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 20:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Sunday hailed the verdict announced by the seven judge bench of Pakistan Supreme Court that upheld the disputed status of Jammu Kashmir and directed the Pakistan government to provide more citizenship, legal and social rights to the people of Gilgit and Baltistan.
A statement of JRL issued here after the verdict said the leaders held a meeting at Geelani’s residence and said, “The lingering dispute of Jammu Kashmir must be resolved by means of plebiscite.”
The JRL said the Pakistan Supreme Court in its fresh verdict stressed on the fact that till the issue of Kashmir stands unresolved, Pakistan and India must ensure that the people of this region enjoy maximum rights for areas within each country's control.
In the meeting, JRL urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to implement its report on the human rights situation in Kashmir that UN Secretary General keeps referring to.
“It is incumbent upon the Secretary General not only to urgently take steps to mitigate the grave human right abuse perpetuated by the Indian state in J&K which the UN report elaborates, but ensure that the commitment made by the august body to the people of entire J&K of resolving the Kashmir dispute is upheld by implementing the UN resolutions on it,” the JRL said.
“The dispute continues to remain hanging since past over 70 years and it is long overdue that UN play its role in resolving one of the world’s oldest disputes,” the JRL statement said.
The JRL also expressed serious concern over the perpetual incarceration of many political prisoners languishing in jails across India.
It said that the international organisations should take strong note of the ill plight and inhuman treatment meted out to Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various jails including Tihar Jail, Kathua, Udhampur, Kot Balwal, Samba, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jodhpur.
The JRL said most Kashmiri inmates lodged in these prisons were serving detention for “no offence” other than their political ideology and their commitment toward the resolution of Kashmir dispute.
“The false cases and charges are put up and under draconian laws like the Public Safety Act, youth and activists and even students are arrested arbitrarily just to break their resolve and punish them for their association with the peoples’ movement,” the JRL statement said.
JRL said prolonging the detention of Kashmiri prisoners even after they have served sentences and delaying bringing of charges and proper trial to prolong detention was a well-planned conspiracy to harass Kashmiris under sheer vendetta.
The JRL said though Kashmiri leadership had time and again knocked the doors of the international community and apprised them about the plight of Kashmiri detainees, but till date, no concrete steps had been taken to ensure the release of these prisoners or improve their prison conditions.
The JRL statement said that in total violation of Geneva Conventions majority of the Kashmiri prisoners had been put in jails thousands of miles from their homes.
The JRL leadership strongly condemned the arrest and shifting of three south Kashmir youth Amir Shafi Bhat, Muhammad Shafi Mir and Suhail Ahmad Wagay to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu under the PSA and demanded unconditional release of all Kashmiri political prisoners.