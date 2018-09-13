JRL hails Bachelet’s statement

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 12:
The Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL) Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Wednesday while hailing the statement of the newly-appointed High Commissioner for United Nations Human Rights Commission, Michel Bachelet, termed it a ray of hope for all the destitute people facing the brunt of human rights violations at the hands of government forces in almost all conflict zones of the world.
Expressing their grave concern on the alleged deteriorating health condition and the inhuman treatment meted out to the prisoners languishing in different jails in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, the JRL said, “Our prisoners face the wrath of communal frenzy at the hands of fascist jail authorities.”
Castigating the “cruel and inimical” jail authorities, the JRL expressed anguish for humiliating the “pro-freedom leaders” and activists on one pretext or the other and treating them as degraded creatures.
“Incarcerating a person and keeping him in solitude within the four walls of a prison, away from his children, parents and other family members, is itself a heart wrenching punishment, yet the Indian jail authorities does not look satisfied until they abuse and humiliate the prisoners of conscience belonging to the movement for right to self-determination,” the JRL alleged.
Paying tributes to the “unwavering commitment and resolve” of the incarcerated leaders in Tihar Jail including Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-Din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Asiya Andrabi, Fahmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Skaheel Yousuf, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Aslam Wani and Zahoor Ahmad Watali, the JRL said all these leaders and activists had been victimized on fabricated and fictitious allegations levelled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Rejecting outright the allegations, the JRL reiterated its commitment not to surrender before any pressure and castigated the “Indian agencies for their sinister designs of character assassination of the resistance leadership”.
The JRL condemned the plight of prisoners at the hands of jail authorities languishing in other jails and saluted their “high spirits of resolve and their sacred sentiments for achieving the mission of right to self-determination”.
“The incarcerated leaders and activists include Masrat Aalam Bhat, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Shafi Sharyati, Muhammad Qasim Faktoo, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Tariq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad, Abdul Gani Bhat, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Sarjan Barkati, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Farooq Tawheedi, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Asadullah Parray, Umar Aadil Dar, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, Hakeem Showkat, Siraj-ud-din, Abdul Rashid Magloo and others,” the JRL statement said.
The JRL made a fervent appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Commission and all other human rights organizations of the world to take a serious note of the “gross violations of human rights at the hands of Indian forces in Jammu Kashmir, especially with reference to prisoners of conscience belonging to Jammu Kashmir”.