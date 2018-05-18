JRL forms 6-member committee for public reach out

Hartal a compulsion, looking for effective ways of protest: Mirwaiz
I’m a watchman of light, time to forge unity: Prof Bhat
No room for Individual agendas in collective leadership: Bilal
Hartal a compulsion, looking for effective ways of protest: Mirwaiz
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar, May 17:
Admitting that calling strikes and shutdowns after every other day is a compulsion and it won’t resolve issues, Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Thursday said the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) is devising a strategy to look for alternatives and effective means of protest to formulate a comprehensive mechanism.
“The JRL has constituted a 6-member committee that will take feedback and involve all sections of society -- traders, lawyers, students, shopkeepers and other -- to formulate a comprehensive mechanism,” Mirwaiz said while addressing a seminar titled “Responsibility of Leadership in Safeguarding the Sanctity of Martyrdom” to commemorate the death anniversaries of Hurriyat leaders Moulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone.
Mirwaiz said the one-day shutdown won’t solve the issue and stressed for evolving a strategy to fight “India’s military” might.
“One day shutdowns won’t solve issues. We have to think for other strategy. Our space has been choked,” he said.
The Hurriyat (M) was flanked by senior Hurriyat leaders Prof Abdul GaniBhat, JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, Bilal Lone and KEA chairman Yasin Khan.
Prof Bhat in his speech said the Kashmiri nation is a wise nation and people like him are not the “watchmen of darkness but light”.
He stressed on forging unity on all fronts till the final goal is achieved.
Senior Hurriyat (M) leader Bilal Lone said, “When we talk of collective leadership then individual approaches and agendas are to be made subservient to the collective cause.”
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Javaid Ahmed Tanga, senior trade union leader SampatPrakash and Hakeem Abdul Rashid, who represented Hurriyat (G), and others also addressed the gathering.
In his presidential speech, Mirwaiz said, “Our every act of life should be an act of resistance, even if we are sitting in a shop. A shopkeeper should also make his acts a part of resistance”.
Stating that JRL has decided to evolve a public-partnership mechanism, Mirwaiz said, “A six-member committee has been constituted. The committee will take feedback and inputs from all the sections of society”.
“Our main human resource, which is our youth, is sent to graveyards by the military might of India. It is our future. The shutdown will not suffice to such aggression. Shutdown can be a quick reaction to the aggression to give vent to our anger. But it won’t solve our issues,” he said.
The Hurriyat (M) chairman appealed intellectuals, writers, thinkers and other members of society to give suggestions to the leadership. “A comprehensive policy will be put before the people”.
Hailing the resilience and courage of Kashmiri youth, he said, “It will bear fruits one day.”
“The Hurriyat is united and very strong. We will not succumb. People of Kashmir have rejected fear and have become resilient. Use of NIA, repeated restrictions and curfews and harassment and intimidation and other measures of pushing youth to the wall have proved a complete failure. In fact all these have boomeranged upon the perpetrators,” he said.
Mirwaiz said that besides separatist leadership, every segment of society including lawyers, traders, students, businessmen, employees, and teachers have to share the responsibility to take the movement forward.