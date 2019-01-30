JRL: Falsehood is bound to fall apart

Amir Mir
I am a debilitated Kashmiri who is consistently going through pangs of mental, emotional and physical abuse from all the so called stakeholders with every passing day. Like other unfortunate Kashmiris, I have grown up with the conflict and accordingly I am at the receiving end of brutalities, heavy handedness, unlawful killings, disappearances, discrimination, rape, torture, sexual abuse, assaults etc from India with their military might and everything which is enough to left Kashmiris for dead.
The battle rages on, getting fuelled and escalates anytime and anywhere causing loss of life and property. We are being filled with hatred among ourselves and left thirsty for each other's blood and to my surprise, we are killing each other too. How distressful is this that a Kashmiri is killing a Kashmiri?
Since Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) is an alliance of top three separatist leaders, more correctly I would call it an alliance of three shops whose survival with imports and exports is being selected to the aspirations of your lords sitting in cosy rooms there in Pakistan.
You people have overstepped and use everything from Masjids as your platforms of politics to customising religion so as to keep your three shops running. And I have to say that you people have brought laurels to your lords. But remember ‘falsehood is bound to fall apart’ and for sure it is happening now, slowly and steadily. But since I am fed up with your propaganda and lies, I want to expose you at this point.
Starting from the bigger shop, you often say Pakistan is the centre of hope for Muslims across the world and claim that it is the friend and well-wisher of Kashmiris. This is the dominant discourse of delusions created by you and your lords all these years and support it with the fact that Pakistan was created in the name of religion.
And a Kashmiri presumes it some sort of Pakistan's religious obligation over us. I wonder why don't you even shun your stubbornness and accept the things as they are.
Pakistan in its reality was just all about a modern, secular, democratic Muslim homeland where population of Muslims will be more and nothing more of any Islamic state.
In its creation, there was ambiguity about its identity, what exactly it was going to be, how much religious it was going to be, deliberately promoted by the leadership then just as to gather more and more Muslims with ideological differences.
Jinnah did instill people with ideas of Pakistan but no clear understanding and vision of what it would eventually be. Even Allama Iqbal's contribution of mere sugarcoated poetry about its identity could not help him.
This is exactly how Kashmiris are filled with delusions of different sorts of similar pseudo Islamic state, acceding Kashmir to Pakistan is a Holy war, spilling blood in the name of Pakistan is martyrdom in Islamic context, gaining independence first and then we will implement this and that and what not.
This is exactly what the leadership of Pakistan did then and now it is being done to Kashmir by your different factions who claim to be the representatives of Kashmiris. But still you don't learn lessons from the history, the failed Pakistan, the failed Two Nation Theory with the creation of Bangladesh, the Baluchistan insurgency.
Clearly what qualifies for Two Nation Theory could not keep Bangladesh with Pakistan and Baluchistan has been with Pakistan only because of Pakistan's military might and not because of Two Nation Theory.
So how could you even assure that Kashmiris would be happy and prosper with Pakistan as since history teaches contrary things?Isn't history meant to retrospect?
How could you assure that there will be no discrimination of Muslims and non-Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir if it merges with Pakistan?Do you have any future vision for them? Do you have any future vision for Kashmiri Pandits in Pakistan?Honestly speaking, GeelaniSahab you only have stubbornness and your stubbornness is bringing pain and grief in our lives and leading us to nowhere.
The long phases of military dictatorship rule and short elected governments, the state being different and the civil society being different, the lack of identity even after 70 years, the immoralityescalation in the society, the embracing of liberal Western agenda, the radicalisation and discrimination of Muslims and non-Muslims, the crumbling in all the aspects political, religious and economic, the dependence on IMF, World Bank and foreign donations from time to time add to the thing that Pakistan is a failed state and will barely prosper.
Pakistan still doesn't have any identity in the world and the chaos going inside for identity has fuelled terrorism. Today the world looks it a land of terrorists. Even Kashmiris are consistently drifting from their idea of merger with Pakistan but still for your lords' intentions and Pakistan's interests you prefer to call it your only vision and 'centre of hope'.
I would like to counter you again, why doesn't Pakistan speak about the discrimination and religious crackdown of Uyghur Muslims by China? Why don't you and your lords poke nose in that as practicing Islam is oppressed there? Why doesn't your lords recruit jihadi groups and send them there? Why doesn't Pakistan speak for their freedom and raise awareness? Clearly they all won't on account of Pakistan's economic and strategic ties to the China.
Whileas in case of Kashmir, on account of definite interests of Pakistan in the region they created this dispute and devised a policy from time to time making it more of an indigenous kind so as to gain control of this territory.
And all of you are the shareholders in this policy devising. You drew the initial plebiscite movement from being political to religious with the involvement of the ideology of communalism. This was your tool to strike Kashmiriyat because Kashmiriyat was all about indigenoussecularism.
You framed numerous political and religious organisations aiming at self-determination and later called for their alliance to form All Parties Hurriyat Conference, which in its creation is a disgrace to Kashmiris on account of involvement of religious organisations for the very political cause.
This is where you started to mix religion and politics and accordingly started to play a game of double standards so that nobody could question you over religion.
How did the rigging of 1987 assembly elections transform this issue from political war to religious Holy war. No doubt there were political conspiracies against you and your lords from India but with consequent grievances and desire for revenge, you organised insurgency, picked up gun and made a call that fighting against India is Jihad but the reality is insurgency was just in response to an undemocratic political system which most of you were part of.
If it was Jihad then why did Mr Yasin Malik quit doing it? You all were about to win the right to self-determination then. Was there any sort of oppression on practicing Islam in reaction to which you made a call that 'Islam is in danger'?
You promoted religion and secular isolation from Kashmir Pandits as part of your communal tactics, to instill a life threatening fear of minority in their minds so as to make them flee and leave Kashmir.
I have to say their curse still haunts us after all nobody would prefer to leave his home and live as a refugee as it is well said home is not just a house, it is a place where you feel your spirit.
There may had been a reactive conspiracy by the then Governor but it was yours' first and with their exodus you only and only wanted to make it religious.
Today, the stuff is still going on and religious exploitation and consequent manipulation is predominant so as to recruit more and more youth both local and non-local and the process is spontaneous on involvements of religion.
But there is no call of Jihad in Pakistan and they are coming here to do it while in reality thing are far worse there than what we have in Kashmir. There is no call of doing it anywhere else on Earth or atleast in Xinjiang China as since Uyghur Muslims are being eradicated.
There is barely any effective initiative and awareness to revoke AFSPA from your side, as since this boosts your manipulation. There is barely an initiative of bringing back Kashmir Pandits back to valley from your side. What does it signify?
Hence, Kashmiris have nothing to gain and a lot to lose if we merge with Pakistan. We for sure are being oppressed by India by their military might but we are fed up with Pakistan, they too are responsible for our sufferings.
It is time the respective stakeholders shun their ego and arrogance, forget about the past grievances and give peace a chance and more importantly be a one voice.
Accept the thing that gun versus gun is not a solution, accept the thing that gun has ultimately failed us and needs to be shunned, declare ceasefire, embrace our Kashmiri Pandit brothers, pacify the angry youth, request them not to pelt stones and not to raise Pakistani flags and start advocating for an independent Kashmir and stop supporting Kashmir's integration with India or Pakistan.
Renouncing violence and adopting peaceful means will come to a settlement on the Kashmir conflict. We deserve impunity.
Author is an engineering graduate
