June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JRL expresses concern over plight of political prisoners

 Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), on Wednesday condemned the “barbaric” attitude of the jail authorities meted out with the incarcerated pro-freedom leadership and the young activists lodged in and outside state jails.
In a statement issued here, JRL spokesperson expressed its grave concern on the plight of all the political prisoners belonging to the Kashmir movement at the hands of jail administration—who while denying the basic amenities to the detenues have turned these jails into hell like interrogation centers.
Castigating the illogical and frequent shifts of political detenues from one jail to another, the regular frisking and searching the personnel belongings of the detenues just to aggravate the ordeal to the detenues on one pretext or the other has became a routine matter in the jail system of India particularly for the detenues belonging to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Citing the recent reshuffling and disintegrating of the prisoners of Kashmir in Tihar jail Delhi from one block to other blocks, the leadership expressed its grave concern regarding the vulnerability of the lives of all the detenues belong to Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of communal and convicted professional criminals within the jail premises and warned the present fascist regime of the grave consequences if anything untoward happens to the lives of the detenues lodged in the said jail.
JRL while praising the steadfastness and patience of all the incarcerated prisoners lodged in Tihar, Jijar, Haryana, Jodhpur, Kathua, Kot Balwal, Reasi, Udhampur, Srinagar, Mattan and other jails, including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Aalam Bhat, Dr. G. M. Bhat, Dr. Mohammad Shafi Shariyati, Dr. Mohammad Qasim Faktoo, Asiya Indrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Mehraj-ud-din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Shahi-ul-Islam, Fraooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf Falahi, Mohammad Yousuf Mir, Abdul Ahad Parra, Abdul Gani Bhat, Dr. Hameed Fayaaz, Sheikh Mohammad Ramzan, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, Abdullah Nasir, Gh. Qadir Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Mohammad Ayoub Dar, Tariq Ahmad, Muzfar Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Hussain, Pir Mohammad Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmad Hura, Yasin Ahmad Hura, Samiullah, Asadullah Parray, Hakeem Showkat, Mehraj-ud-Nanda, Basharat Bazaz, Tariq Ahmad Pandith, Mohammad Hussain, Hilal Ahmad Beigh, Noor Mohammad Kalwal, Advocate Zahid Ali, Istiyaq Ahmad Wani, Dr. Mohammad Saleem, Moulana Sarjan Barkati, Abdul Hai, Asif Sultan and Abdul Rashid Shigan etc. JRL urged UN Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, Asia Watch, Red Cross Committee to take cognizance of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

