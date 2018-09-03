JRL expresses concern over plight of incarcerated leaders

Condemns curbs on freedom of press in JK
Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) today expressed deep concern on the plight and apathy of incarcerated leaders and activists in various jails in and outside the state.
Condemning what they termed as the “inhuman” treatment meted out to our senior leaders and activists at the hands of ruthless jail authorities as a sheer vengeance, the JRL said that the jails have been turned into interrogation centres where inmates are subjected to third degree methods of torture, worst form of degradation and humiliation. Citing the case of Haji Abdul Gani Bhat , age 65 yrs, of Sopore, presently detained at Srinagar Central Jail was forced to remain naked in the jail premises, while the brute jail authorities would laugh and enjoy by using abusive and unparlimentary language.Terming this gruesome and degrading incident as a an indicator of moral bankruptcy of Indian jail system , The JRL demanded high level probe of this inhuman treatment of the jail authorities ,not only in Srinagar Central Jail but also in all the jails in and outside State.Terming the lives of all our prisoners of conscience as highly vulnerable to the vengeance and wrath of the cruel jail authorities , the JRL threatened to mobilize the mass uprising against this cruel ,inhuman and beastly behavior .Our freedom loving people would not remain mute spectators on this degradation and barbarism ,as there is no place of such vile actions in the contemporary civilized world, said the JRL.Paying high regards and respect to all the incarcerated leaders and activists including ,Shabir Ahamad Shah, Dr. Gh. Mohamad Bhat.Altaf Ahamad Shah, Aasia Indrabi, Fahmeedah Sofi,nAHEEDAH Nasreen, Ayaz Akbar, Shahidul Islam,PEER Saifullah,Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Shahid Yousaf, Nayeem Ahamad Khan, Farooq Ahamad Dar, M.Aslam Wani, Dr. Shafi Shariety,Masarat Aalam Bhat, Dr. Mohamad Qasim ,Mohammad yousaf Mir, Gh. Mohammad Khan Sopori ,Nazir Ahamad Shiek,Muzafar Ahamad Dar, Gh.Qadir Bhat, Mushtaqul Islam M. Yousaf Falahi ,Shakeel Aham,ad Bhat, Sirajudin A. Rashid Magloo, and all others whose names remain un included here with regrets, the JRLsaid that the Nation salutes the resolve and sacrifices of all the brave sons of the soil.
The JRL castigated incarceration of two sons of the Hizbul Mujahideeen Supremo, Syed Salahudin at the hands of Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA)and termed it a sheer vengeance. Victimizing sons in lieau of father is highly deplorable as a unique example of injustice, and lawlessness, said the JRL.
Expressing anguish on the strangulation of the freedom of press and journalism in Jammu and Kashmir, the JRL condemned the random arrests of journalists as a ploy to adapt the undeclared censorship on the freedom of thought and press in Jammu and Kashmir in order to hide the human rights abuses committed in the broad day light.
The JRL urged the U N Human Rights Commission, Amnesty International, International Red Cross, Asia Watch, to take serious note of the HR violations in Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of forces.