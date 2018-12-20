JRL denounces Govt’s ‘dictatorial approach’ over caging separatists

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday denounced “dictatorial approach” adopted by the authorities against the separatists in Kashmir—stating that “booking pro-freedom leadership in fake and fabricated cases has become the norm.”
In a joint statement issued here, JRL has condemned the arrest of JKLF chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik and seven other separatist leaders that include Mushtaq Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Haneef Dar, Shakir Ahmed Ahanger, Fayaz Ahmed Lone, Imtiyhaz Ahmed Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmed Ganai and Basharat Ahmed Bhat who have been slapped with draconian sections that include 149, 148, 353,336, 307, 152, 147, 427 and 128 while being under continuous detention. JRL spokesperson said that leveling these fake charges by the State authorities against leadership was nothing but sheer “political vendetta and harassment.”
Referring to the ridiculous charges leveled against Yasin Malik and his associates, JRL said that one fails to understand how a peaceful and unarmed march to protest civilian killings can be termed as an “attempt to murder of policemen”! When the police itself armed with guns and ammunition prevents that peaceful assembly by using teargas canisters and other violent means to disperse people causing them injury.
Meanwhile JRL also condemned the solitary confinement of Hurriyat leader, Asiya Andrabi in the dreaded Tihar Jail in Delhi where she is languishing along with her two aides, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi.
“Authorities especially the GoI’s backed NIA has not been able to produce any substantial evidence against Asiya and yet adopts anti-human means to prolong her illegal detention which is extremely cruel and inhuman,” JRL statement said.