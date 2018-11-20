JRL condemns TeH leader’s killing, calls shutdown on Thursday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) expressed grief over the killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Mir Hafizullah and termed it as “cowardly and barbaric action by the government agencies”.
Condemning the killing of the leader, JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for complete shutdown on Thursday (22 November 2018) and peaceful protests after Friday prayers on 23 November.
In a statement, JRL said “Indian rulers through their local collaborators have always played ‘beastic’ role of eliminating political activists.”
JRL said “Mir Hafizullah was a highly educated, sensible and visionary pro-freedom leader and his sincerity, dedication and sacrifices have earned him a distinguished place and status in the state political circles especially South Kashmir.”