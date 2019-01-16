JRL condemns sedition charges against Kashmiri students

Srinagar, Jan 15:
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik Tuesday denounced the sedition charges and filing of charge sheet in 2016 case by the Delhi Police against Kashmiri students pursuing studies at Jawahar Lal Nehru University.
In a statement, JRL said charges against Kashmiri students will have serious consequences on the academic and future carrier of the students and demanded immediate withdrawal of all charges.
The leaders said the students only participated in the programme organized by JNU students Union in 2016 to condemn the “undemocratic act” of Government of India under which Muhammad Afzal Guru was hanged in Tihar Jail without even informing his family members and in contravention to all established norms and rules.
The leaders said to book the students in 2019 clearly exhibit the vote bank politics of the ruling dispensation.
They said to harass the Kashmiri students pursuing studies outside Jammu and Kashmir is not a new practice, earlier in many universities and colleges Kashmiri students have being harassed even beaten up , forcing them to drop the studies incomplete and return home
The JRL appealed International Human Rights Organizations ICRC, Asia Watch, Amnesty International and other humanity loving nations to take serious notice of these nefarious practices carried out to ruin the carriers of the Kashmiri students.