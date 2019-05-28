JRL condemns NIA court’s judicial extension of Yasin Malik

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has strongly condemned the National Investigation Agency’s court verdict of extending the judicial remand of incarcerated Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik upto July 7th.

The JRL stated that the “illegal detention” of JKLF chairman is being deliberately prolonged under political vendetta and is against the basic principles of democracy and humanity as well.

In a statement, JRL said that earlier also NIA and Enforcement Directorate booked several resistance leaders that include Shabir Ahmed Shah, Advocate Shahidul Islam, Altaf Ahmad Fantosh, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj din Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid Yousuf, Zahoor Watali, and women resistance leaders Asiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nahida Nasreen, who all are languishing in Tihar since last more than two years and unfortunately their illegal detention is also being prolonged “as these agencies failed to bring any substantial evidence against them”.

JRL termed the prolonged detention of these leaders as political vendetta to break the resolve of resistance leadership.

JRL urged the world organizations like Asia Watch, ICRC, Amnesty International, and others to take serious steps in building pressure on Government of India to ensure the release of all these prisoners who have no crime other than their political belief lodged in Kathua, Udhampur, Kotbalwal and Tihar jail Delhi, and are deprived of all the basic rights.